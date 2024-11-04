Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.62, but opened at $21.03. Glatfelter shares last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 6,788 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Glatfelter

Glatfelter Stock Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $964.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $329.44 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carlson Capital, L.P. sold 320,691 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $558,002.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,335,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Glatfelter

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 111.5% during the first quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 3,067,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 1,617,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 92,314 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 22.8% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 704,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 130,923 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Glatfelter by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 69,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.