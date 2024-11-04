Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Global Business Travel Group to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Global Business Travel Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.97 million. On average, analysts expect Global Business Travel Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GBTG opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Global Business Travel Group has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

