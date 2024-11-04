Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SNSR opened at $34.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $232.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

