Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 45.4% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 848.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 109,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 97,533 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 69,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 35,118 shares during the period. Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,908,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 370.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 29,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MSCI Argentina ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARGT opened at $72.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.20. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.