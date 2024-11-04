GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Benchmark

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.38.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $163.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.11. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $74.12 and a 52 week high of $171.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.45.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,637,509.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total value of $500,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,773 shares in the company, valued at $59,882,801.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,637,509.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,571. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2,471.0% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 214,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 153,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

