Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,445 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,984,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,077 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,764,000 after acquiring an additional 308,117 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,023,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,476,000 after acquiring an additional 122,749 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 520,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,553,000 after acquiring an additional 34,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,443,000 after purchasing an additional 90,318 shares during the last quarter.

GBIL opened at $99.85 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $100.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.98.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

