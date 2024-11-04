Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GPIX opened at $48.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3472 per share. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

