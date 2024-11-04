Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $377,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 23,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 492,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,998,000 after acquiring an additional 64,635 shares during the period. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVO opened at $111.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $502.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.25 and a 200-day moving average of $130.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

