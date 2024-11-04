Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Hamster Kombat has a total market cap of $151.87 million and $20.73 million worth of Hamster Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster Kombat token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hamster Kombat has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,696.93 or 1.00100192 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,686.87 or 1.00085307 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hamster Kombat Token Profile

Hamster Kombat’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,375,000,000 tokens. Hamster Kombat’s official website is hamsterkombat.io. Hamster Kombat’s official Twitter account is @hamster_kombat.

Buying and Selling Hamster Kombat

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is a cryptocurrency . Hamster Kombat has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 64,375,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hamster Kombat is 0.00237635 USD and is down -4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $25,795,143.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hamsterkombat.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster Kombat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster Kombat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster Kombat using one of the exchanges listed above.

