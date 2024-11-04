Hamster Kombat Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges (HMSTR)

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Hamster Kombat token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Hamster Kombat has a total market capitalization of $150.40 million and approximately $22.28 million worth of Hamster Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hamster Kombat has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hamster Kombat Token Profile

Hamster Kombat’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,375,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hamster Kombat is hamsterkombat.io. Hamster Kombat’s official Twitter account is @hamster_kombat.

Buying and Selling Hamster Kombat

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is a cryptocurrency . Hamster Kombat has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 64,375,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hamster Kombat is 0.00237635 USD and is down -4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $25,795,143.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hamsterkombat.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster Kombat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster Kombat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster Kombat using one of the exchanges listed above.

