Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.56 and last traded at $35.74, with a volume of 1301438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.75.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 69.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 28.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

