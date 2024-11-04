Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 31,968 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $39.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $44.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHEF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

About Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

