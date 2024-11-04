Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 39,978 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 104.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,978 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Blue Bird worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 635,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the third quarter worth $836,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,100,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 1,227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLBD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $42.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 116.23% and a net margin of 7.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $145,071.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,541.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $145,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,541.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 83,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,146. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Articles

