Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,895 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Kemper worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 791,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,988,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 30.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 476,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,478,000 after acquiring an additional 110,752 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 65.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 623,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,012,000 after acquiring an additional 246,184 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 12.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 515,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,919,000 after acquiring an additional 57,979 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Kemper by 84.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMPR. StockNews.com cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Kemper stock opened at $62.43 on Monday. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

