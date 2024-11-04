Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $4.68 Million Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Hamilton Lane worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 316.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $179.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.18. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $84.85 and a 12-month high of $185.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.12.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $140.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

