Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 146.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,927 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.61% of Vitesse Energy worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 910,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 144,166 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 388,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 351,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after buying an additional 73,102 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Vitesse Energy by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 285,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 207,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other Vitesse Energy news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,249,041.03. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTS opened at $24.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $727.54 million, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, analysts expect that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 238.64%.

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

