Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 46,768 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 323.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,768 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 43.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 160,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after buying an additional 28,041 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 361.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

LSCC stock opened at $52.27 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at $730,732.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at $730,732.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

