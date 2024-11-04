Harvest Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $465,904.22 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $35.80 or 0.00052625 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $24.59 million and $465,904.22 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was August 30th, 2024. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,054 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest Finance (FARM) is a decentralized platform that allows users to earn returns on their cryptocurrency investments without actively managing them. It uses strategized vaults to provide optimal yield rates on investments. FARM is the native ERC-20 token of Harvest Finance, which is used for governance, staking, voting on proposals, and incentivizing users. The amount of FARM staked by holders determines their influence on decisions about the project and platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

