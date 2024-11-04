Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires 3,506 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. owned about 0.17% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLQM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of BATS:FLQM traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.74. 94,855 shares of the stock were exchanged. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.94. The firm has a market cap of $659.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

