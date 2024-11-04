Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,383,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,046,424. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $154.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

