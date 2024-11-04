Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,666,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,396,024,000 after buying an additional 1,681,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,748,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,681,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,157,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,564,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,109,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.45. 4,773,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,835,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $114.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 67.65%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

