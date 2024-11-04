Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 200,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 57.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 90.3% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock remained flat at $81.46 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.68. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $93.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHK

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.