HC Wainwright Lowers CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Price Target to $16.00

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 355.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on CalciMedica from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

CalciMedica Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of CALC opened at $3.51 on Monday. CalciMedica has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CalciMedica will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CalciMedica news, Director Robert N. Wilson purchased 54,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $200,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 364,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,809.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric W. Roberts purchased 53,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,998.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,706 shares in the company, valued at $617,647.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 138,333 shares of company stock worth $518,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.55% of the company's stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CalciMedica stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) by 136.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.25% of CalciMedica worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

