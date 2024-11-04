HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,989,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,569,000 after purchasing an additional 60,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,342,000 after buying an additional 1,019,750 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 53.3% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,472,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 741,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 631,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after acquiring an additional 88,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA stock traded up $9.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $366.71. 349,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,237. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.87. The company has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.44 and a twelve month high of $417.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

