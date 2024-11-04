Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.
Heidrick & Struggles International has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.
HSII stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.93. 89,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,316. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $811.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
