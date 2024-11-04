Henry James International Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,564 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRFS. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Grifols by 8.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,596,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,242,000 after buying an additional 1,481,924 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 18.7% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,892,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Grifols by 4.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,749,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,605,000 after purchasing an additional 961,700 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grifols in the second quarter worth $5,991,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grifols by 7.7% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,339,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,799,000 after purchasing an additional 881,155 shares during the period.

Get Grifols alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Grifols to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Grifols Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $8.91 on Monday. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Grifols Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.