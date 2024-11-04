Henry James International Management Inc. Lowers Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Henry James International Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the quarter. CGI comprises about 3.0% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in CGI by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in CGI by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CGI by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

CGI Price Performance

GIB opened at $111.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.92 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.42.

CGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.