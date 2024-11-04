Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,026.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,432,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,425,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,484,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,543,000 after acquiring an additional 162,477 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth $215,998,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,863,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,440,000 after purchasing an additional 108,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,640,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSIC stock opened at $70.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

