HI Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, HI has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $305,920.96 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,751.07 or 1.00242803 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012502 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006389 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00053271 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00045491 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $320,737.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

