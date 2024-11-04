Hive 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.08 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hive has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $83.36 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hive

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 500,749,243 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

