holoride Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last week, holoride has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $23,331.97 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,466.46 or 0.03572668 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00034203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00005740 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,899,971 tokens. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,899,971 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00248071 USD and is down -4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $10,604.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.