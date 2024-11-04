HS Management Partners LLC Buys Shares of 86,130 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 86,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $37,048,000. Domino’s Pizza makes up approximately 2.4% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Domino’s Pizza as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,544,000 after buying an additional 222,949 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 713,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,685,000 after purchasing an additional 138,224 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40,191.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 523,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,303,000 after purchasing an additional 522,490 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DPZ. Baird R W raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.55.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $425.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.76 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

