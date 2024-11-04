Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Trading Down 5% – Here’s Why

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 1,134,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,332,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Humacyte Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $605.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Humacyte

In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $2,235,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,677,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,350,613.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $2,235,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,677,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,350,613.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 252,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,695,455.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,306,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,896,373.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,084,153 shares of company stock worth $6,869,996 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

