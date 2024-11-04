IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 1.9% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $19,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $417.82. The company had a trading volume of 206,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $478.76 and a 200 day moving average of $487.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $404.74 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

