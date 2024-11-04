Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 35,061 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,061 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.0% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.11% of Mastercard worth $504,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mastercard by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.92.

NYSE MA traded down $3.72 on Monday, hitting $504.36. 647,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,444. The business’s fifty day moving average is $495.77 and its 200 day moving average is $466.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $384.20 and a 52 week high of $527.90. The company has a market capitalization of $465.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,370 shares of company stock worth $153,495,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

