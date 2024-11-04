Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Lowered to $109.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Robert W. Baird from $114.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

IR stock opened at $93.97 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $62.12 and a fifty-two week high of $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.50.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,951.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,982 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 34.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 780,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,920,000 after buying an additional 198,200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1,077.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 45,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 98,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

