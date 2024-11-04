Insider Buying: Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Director Robert George Blackadar purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.08 per share, with a total value of C$36,084.40.

Shares of BDGI stock traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$35.95. 93,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,320. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$34.85 and a 12 month high of C$51.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BDGI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.81.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

