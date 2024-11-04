Insider Buying: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) EVP Purchases $51,330.00 in Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) EVP Glenn W. Stetson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.33 per share, with a total value of $51,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,043.55. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MTDR stock opened at $51.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.52. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 3.26.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $770.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 121.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 28.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

