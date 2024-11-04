Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 375 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $32,336.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,471.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
TriNet Group Price Performance
Shares of TNET stock opened at $84.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $134.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.99.
TriNet Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
