Insider Selling: Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) CEO Sells $17,260.00 in Stock

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $17,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,621,350 shares in the company, valued at $126,182,250.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Sandgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of Zynex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $17,840.00.

Zynex Stock Performance

Zynex stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. Zynex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $278.97 million, a PE ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $49.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynex in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 646.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 10.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZYXI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zynex from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Zynex from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

