Intact Financial (IFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.29 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$269.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$196.27 and a twelve month high of C$271.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$258.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$242.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26.

Several research firms recently commented on IFC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$269.00 to C$264.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$267.90.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$253.88, for a total value of C$507,759.00. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

