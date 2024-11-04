Intact Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,209 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,098 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal accounts for 1.8% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Bank of Montreal worth $53,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,617,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,402,000 after buying an additional 544,767 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,761,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,231,564,000 after acquiring an additional 692,049 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,312,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,138,000 after acquiring an additional 463,924 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 36.9% in the second quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 5,239,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,532 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 138.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,851,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE:BMO opened at $90.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.05. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $100.12. The company has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.12). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.123 per share. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.13%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

