Intact Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,605,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 306,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of TransAlta worth $16,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 1,381.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter worth $42,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in TransAlta in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta in the first quarter worth $66,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TAC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $425.37 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 47.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

