Intact Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 38.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in BlackRock by 12.9% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $985.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $623.77 and a 12-month high of $1,032.00. The company has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $940.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $852.25.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.94 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $995.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $995.31.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total value of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,670,194.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,511 shares of company stock worth $55,568,552. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

