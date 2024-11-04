Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 25,250.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 582.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,105.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REG. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.0 %

REG opened at $71.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.27. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $75.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $360.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.17 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

