Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,990 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.6% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 604,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,985,000 after buying an additional 92,646 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.67 and a 12 month high of $149.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

