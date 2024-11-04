Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,759,940 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,807,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,759,940 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of B2Gold worth $24,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 40.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,079,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,312,000 after acquiring an additional 47,967,010 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 39.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,284,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,553 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in B2Gold by 80.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,450,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,970 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter valued at $6,912,000. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 31.6% during the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTG. Cormark lowered B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. CIBC increased their target price on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $492.57 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

B2Gold Profile

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.