Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.810-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $441.0 million-$451.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $448.5 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.410-2.490 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IART traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,620. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

