Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.23.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITCI

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of ITCI opened at $86.54 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.21.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 34,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $2,505,404.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,962,764.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 34,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,505,404.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,962,764.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,405,047.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,876. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,316 shares of company stock valued at $13,037,345. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 34,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 53,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.