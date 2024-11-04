Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 4.7% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %

QQQ traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $489.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,037,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,484,395. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $366.91 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $481.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.